

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks held largely steady on Wednesday as investors digest forecast-beating Chinese GDP data.



China's GDP grew an annual 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019 - unchanged from Q4 and beating forecasts for 6.3 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,471 in opening deals after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Mining giant BHP fell 2.6 percent after it reported declines in petroleum, iron ore, and metallurgical coal production during the third quarter.



Outsourcing group Bunzl slumped 8.6 percent after flagging slowing quarterly revenue growth.



Real estate investment trust Segro declined 1.3 percent after its new headline rent dropped in its first quarter.



Packaging company DS Smith rose over 1 percent. The company is selling two packaging businesses in North Western France and Portugal to International Paper (IP) for 63 million euros, or about 54 million pounds.



In economic releases, U.K. consumer price inflation was unchanged in March, defying expectations for a modest acceleration, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year, same as in February. Economists had expected inflation of 2 percent.



Meanwhile, house price inflation eased sharply to 0.6 percent in February, which was the lowest rate since September 2012.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX