Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Market bounce gives FUM bounce

City of London has announced its FUM as of 31 March for 3Q'19. They were positive on all counts, with strong markets complemented by net inflows into most strategies and outperformance as well. Overall, FUM grew by 11% to $5,268m, supported notably by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which was up 10%. The EM strategy also saw welcome net inflows of $45m, with Developed Markets receiving another $101m, and Opportunistic Value $7m. These three strategies also outperformed due to narrowing discounts and some positive NAV movements. The Frontier strategy was the exception, with no net flows and underperformance.

