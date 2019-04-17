

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.91 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $3.90 billion from $4.18 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



