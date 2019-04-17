LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel to Receive 2019 ICIS Kavaler Award as Two-time Winner

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 ICIS Kavaler Award, sponsored by The Chemists' Club and in association with The Valence Group, will be awarded to Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, for outstanding achievement, as voted on and recognised by his peers.

It will be the second consecutive year that Mr Patel has received the award, and the first instance of a repeat winner.

This prestigious and unique global chemicals industry award will be presented to Mr Patel at a black tie dinner ceremony on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in New York City.

The winner of the ICIS Kavaler Award is selected by his/her peers - the senior executives of the ICIS Top 40 Power Players listing - a global ranking of the leaders making the greatest positive impact on their companies and the chemicals industry, and published in ICIS Chemical Business magazine.

"It's very humbling to be recognised in this way by my peers, many of whom I look up to as giants within our industry," said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell.

"While I'm personally honoured, the people who really deserve the credit are the thousands of LyondellBasell employees who work hard each and every day to deliver for our customers and shareholders," he added.

In the award selection process, ICIS and The Chemists' Club invited each of the ICIS Top 40 Power Players in the 2018 ranking to vote for three individuals on the ballot, based on newsworthy achievement in one or more of the following categories:

Profitability/shareholder value

Mergers and acquisitions (deals or integration)

Projects/capital investment

Innovation (technology, product, business process) with an impact on industry and society

"Bob Patel is at the forefront of the global chemical industry's flagship initiative to solve the problem of plastic waste in our environment and oceans. As a key leader in the multi-sector Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), Patel clearly has the support of his peers to find real solutions to address this threat," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"Patel has also positioned LyondellBasell for growth with a pipeline of major expansion projects on the US Gulf Coast as well as the acquisition of A. Schulman, all while maintaining a strong balance sheet," he added.

Previous winners of the ICIS Kavaler Award include LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel (2018), BASF CEO Kurt Bock (2017), INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe (2016), former Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris (2015), former LyondellBasell CEO Jim Gallogly (2014) and former PPG CEO Charles Bunch (2013).

