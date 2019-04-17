Organizations are driving deeper customer insights with end-to-end events management solution seamlessly integrated with CRM

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that top life sciences companies are adopting Veeva CRM Events Management to manage their customer events. More than 60 companies, including 13 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are using Veeva CRM Events Management in at least one region to run fully integrated events for improved engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) and greater visibility across all events.

Nearly 72% of life sciences organizations report that using disparate systems is their biggest challenge in managing events.1 Veeva CRM Events Management streamlines the management of events in a single system, providing a holistic approach to plan and execute all events and activities.

For example, global biopharmaceutical company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, successfully implemented Veeva CRM Events Management in more than 58 markets to improve the efficiency and compliance of their events worldwide.

"By streamlining events planning globally with Veeva CRM Events Management, we have standardized critical components of our programs, which in turn has significantly reduced the time to execute events," said Lynn Kubinski, head of HCP interactions, congress, and meetings management at Bristol-Myers Squibb. "Also, our teams have insight into what worked and what could be done better next time. Ultimately, this enhances our engagement with customers."

Veeva CRM Events Management is seamlessly integrated with multichannel Veeva CRM to easily track speakers, spend, and attendees globally. This allows organizations to incorporate events as part of their multichannel strategy and better coordinate HCP engagement.

With a comprehensive network of 15 partners, customers also have access to integrated, specialized products and services such as speaker and venue management, logistics services, and compliance systems to use with Veeva CRM Events Management. Veeva's extensive ecosystem of partners gives customers more choice in how they execute events.

"Events are one of the most effective and efficient ways for commercial and medical affairs teams to engage more healthcare professionals," said David Logue, senior vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Systems. "Veeva CRM Events Management gives the industry an end-to-end solution fully integrated with Veeva CRM to efficiently and compliantly manage events and improve customer engagement."

