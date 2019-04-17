Product Management Festival's Annual Trends and Benchmarks Report Reveals: Organizations are at High Risk of Losing Talent as 75% of Product Managers are on the Lookout for Jobs

ZURICH, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of the global Product Management community has revealed that half of the respondents (50,6%) are open to new opportunities and 21,4% are actively looking for a new job, with "chaotic organizations" at highest risk of losing Product Management talent.

The findings come in the latest annual Trends and Benchmarks in Product ManagementReport, which was released today from Zurich-based Product Management Festival. The report serves as a barometer of the state of Product Management as a role and function in organizations across the globe.

The analysis of the collected data, from 1011 Product Managers in 59 countries, shows that agile organizations have higher retention rates and the level of openness to hiring is directly related to the type of organization the Product Manager (PM) is working for. The highest percentage of "actively searching for a new opportunity" respondents (48,4%) are working at "chaotic" companies, where PMs are constantly battling lack of process/coordination and fighting fires. Product Managers who consider their growth in the organization to be satisfactory are happy in their current positions.

49% more Product Managers took part in the survey than in previous years. Respondents work in sectors including B2B & SaaS, Banking/Finance/Fintech, Healthcare & Medtech, Transport & Mobility, Industrial, Automation and IoT, and Telecommunications.

The Trends and Benchmarks Report is divided into 5 chapters with more than 80 charts providing insights into Salaries, Experience and Career Paths for Product Managers, Organizations' types and investments in Product Management, PM Maturity, Tools and Processes used, and People and Leadership. The full report is available at https://productmanagementfestival.com/survey/.

About Product Management Festival

Product Management Festival (PMF) is an organization which supports Product Management as a profession. It contributes to the development of Product Managers and helps them establish their role in their organizations through resources and tools which empower them to create better products. Its mission is to amplify the impact of Product Management - not only on the products themselves, but also within organizations to help Product Managers be more successful and impactful.

PMF believes that supporting Product Managers in becoming masters in their "craft" will contribute to the creation of products that matter and which make a difference. PMF hosts local events for the PM community and two annual conferences in Singapore and Zurich, which showcase the latest information and innovation in Product Management from leading experts from around the world.

PMF is led by a steering board with representatives from organizations such as Google, Facebook, Atlassian, Booking.com, and Naspers.

