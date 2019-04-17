Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2019) - Permex Petroleum Corporation. (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("Permex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group has approved the listing of the Company's shares on its OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "OILCF" and that trading will begin at market open on April 17, 2019. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol OIL.

"Trading on the OTCQB Market will expand Permex's presence in the United States with exposure to US equities markets through an established trading platform," said Mehran Ehsan, CEO of Permex. "We look forward to introducing Permex to a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the United States and to providing US investors with access to the Company's securities through a recognized US marketplace. Further to our recent listing on the CSE," continued Ehsan, "this is an important milestone as we continue our track record of execution towards maximizing long term shareholder value." For more information and to view a full list of OTCQB-listed companies, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides services in three core areas: trading services, market data and corporate services. Through OTC Link ATS, its SEC regulated Alternative Trading System, OTC Markets Group connects leading U.S. broker-dealers to provide liquidity & execution services for securities on its markets. The OTCQB Venture Market offers early stage and developing international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps international companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation - www.permexpetroleum.com

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Permex Petroleum US Corporation is a licensed operator in both states; and owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Permex Petroleum Corporation

Mehran Ehsan

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

(604) 259-2525

Scott Kelly

CFO, Corporate Secretary & Director

(604) 259-2525



Or for Investor Relations, please contact:

admin@permexpetroleum.com



