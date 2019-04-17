Global Stevia Market was 895 Million US$ in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.84% Between 2019 and 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Stevia Market estimated revenue in the year 2018 was $895 million with a growing CAGR of 3.84% between 2019 and 2025. In the world wide, China is the largest manufacturing market region in the world. Pure Circle, GLG Life Tech Corp, Julong High-tech are the global leading manufacturers of stevia.

Stevia Rebaudiana (Bertoni) is a South American plant native to Paraguay that traditionally has been used to sweeten beverages and make tea. The word "Stevia" refers to the entire plant and its components, only some of which are sweet. The sweet tasting components of the stevia plant are called steviol Glycosides.

Steviol Glycosides can be isolated and purified from the leaves of the stevia plant and are now added to some foods, beverages and tabletop sweeteners in the U.S. and elsewhere. Stevia is a delicious alternative to table sugar. Stevioside, 6-18% composing of the stevia leaf, is also the most prevalent glycoside in the leaf and has been tested to be approximately 300 times sweeter than sugar, making it measurable by the drop or pinch, vs Tablespoon or cup. Other sweet constituents include steviolbioside, rebausiosides A-E, and dulcoside A.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corp, Julong High-tech, Biolotus Technology etc. with key regions North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Purecircle Limited

Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia

Layn

Zhucheng Haotian

Cargill (Evolva)

Global Stevia Extract Market Research Report

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Stevia Extract market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Stevia Extract in 2017.

Global Stevia Extract market size will increase to 790 Million US$ by 2025, from 440 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stevia Extract.

This report researches the worldwide Stevia Extract market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

Global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana Market

In the world wide, China is the largest manufacturing market region in the world. Pure Circle, GLG Life Tech Corp, Julong High-tech are the global leading manufacturers of stevia. The Global capacity is over in 2011-2012, and the materials were shortage and the price of materials increased, leading to the decrease of the global production in 2014.

The global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

