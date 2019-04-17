Quantum Cryptography Market to Grow at 37.9% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 506 Million by 2023

PUNE, India, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum cryptography market is forecast research report adds in ReportsnReports.com. The global quantum cryptography market is expected to grow from USD 101 million in 2018 to USD 506 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.9% during the forecast period. Quantum cryptography market include the growing incidents of cyber-attacks in the era of digitalization, increasing cyber security funding, rising demand of next-generation security solutions for cloud and IoT technologies, and evolving next-generation wireless network technologies.

Browse 44 Market Data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Quantum Cryptography Market Research Report" https://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1232280-quantum-cryptography-market-by-component-hardware-and-services-application-network-security-database-encryption-application-security-organization-size-vertical-and-region-global-forecast-to-2022.html .

Major vendors in the global quantum cryptography market include include ID Quantique (Switzerland), Quintes sence Labs (Australia), NuCrypt (US), Qasky (China), Crypta Labs (UK), Qubitekk (US), Post-Quantum (UK), MagiQ Technologies (US), ISARA (Canada), QuNu Labs (India), QuantumCTek (China), Quantum Xchange (US), Aurea Technologies (France), qutools (Germany), Infineon (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), IBM (US), HP (US), NEC (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), and Microsoft (US).

The continuous increase of data transmitted electronically has led to an increased need for and reliance on cryptography. Quantum cryptography solutions enables people to experience the same level of trust and confidence in the digital world as in the physical world. These solutions further enable millions of people to interact electronically via e-mail, eCommerce, ATMs, cell phones, etc.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Quantum Cryptography Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Services (Consulting and Advisory, Deployment and Integration, and Support and Maintenance), Security Type (Network and Application Security), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1232280

The quantum cryptographic solutions such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platforms, QKD servers, virtual encryptors, QKD distributors, key and policy managers, SDK to integrate cryptography, quantum cryptography communication device, quantum security gateway, Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), hacker box, quantum secure communication network products, and repeaters, used to secure advanced cyber-attacks are in huge demand across the globe. Moreover, this solution can easily be integrated with existing security systems. Hence, the solution segment is expected to hold the highest market share as well as the highest CAGR in the quantum cryptography space.

North America to hold the largest market size, and to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The US is the most developed country in terms of technology adoption and investments. The widespread adoption of PCs and internet services for business purpose and storage of critical data across the world has increased the propensity of data breach and theft. In addition, the major growth factors that would drive the adoption of quantum cryptography include the growing need for data privacy and security and an increasing number of cyber-attacks. The Americas are the largest revenue contributors in the quantum cryptography market, as the market is being driven by the early adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud and IoT, high level of IT capabilities, and higher IT investments.

Order a copy of "Quantum Cryptographic Market" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1232280

The Quantum Cryptographic market report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the quantum cryptography market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global quantum cryptography market by component (solutions and services), security type, vertical, and region.

The Quantum Cryptographic market report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the quantum cryptography market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall quantum cryptography market and sub segments. The Quantum Cryptographic Market report would also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stake holders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Another research titled Crypto Asset Management Market Global Forecast to 2023 says, the global crypto asset management market size is expected to grow from USD 94 million in 2018 to USD 207 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period during the forecast period. Companies such as Major players in the crypto asset management market are Altairian Capital (UK), BitGo (US), Coinbase (US), Crypto Finance AG (Switzerland), Digital Asset Custody Company (US), Exodus Movement, Gemini (US), ICONOMI (SIovenia), itBit (US), Koine Finance (UK), Ledger (France), Metaco SA (Switzerland),Vo1t (UK), and Xapo (US) have been profiled in this 89 pages research report available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1764908

Explore more reports on IT & Telecommunication Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ganesh Pardeshi

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml