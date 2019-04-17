Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2019) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) is significantly expanding its precious metals exploration efforts for 2019 with programs underway on multiple properties.

At the Brett Property near Vernon, British Columbia, a permit application will be filed this month to extend the historic mine drift along the trend of the Main Zone and conduct underground drilling. This program is aimed at defining mineralized shoots on the Main Zone and exploring for parallel mineralized structures. A 291 tonne bulk sample was previously mined from the Main Zone, from which the average grade from the smelter was 27.7 grams per tonne gold and 63.7 grams per tonne silver.

At the Kenville Gold Mine near Nelson, British Columbia, a detailed compilation of exploration and historic mining information is planned by Ximen, aimed at defining targets for possible trial mining. The Kenville Gold mine was the first hard rock gold mine in BC, with recorded production of 2,029 kilograms of gold, 861 kilograms of silver, 23.5 tonnes of lead, 15 tonnes of zinc, 1.6 tonnes of copper and 37 kilograms of cadmium from 181,395 tonnes processed.

The company is also initiating field work at the recently acquired Providence Property near Greenwood, BC. The 12,900 hectare property, which surrounds the Gold Drop Property, where GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX). is currently diamond drilling under an option agreement, covers a total of eleven known mineral occurrences including the historic past producing Providence mine that produced 183 kilograms of gold, 42,552 kilograms of silver, 183 tonnes of lead, 118 tonnes of zinc from 10,426 tonnes mined. Geological reconnaissance and rock geochemical sampling are planned to further investigate the historic mine dumps initially identified. Soil geochemistry and trenching will then be planned with a view to generate drilling targets.

GGX Gold's 2019 drill program will focus on the COD vein located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone, where GGX Gold intersected near-surface, high-grade gold, silver and tellurium within the COD vein during 2018 diamond drilling. The highlights of the 2018 diamond drilling program are drill holes COD18-67 which intersected 129 grams per tonne gold, 1,154 grams per tonne silver & 823 grams per tonne tellurium over a 7.28 meter core length and COD18-70 which intersected 107 grams per tonne gold, 880 grams per tonne silver & 640 grams per tonne tellurium over a 6.90 meter core length.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern British Columbia. In addition to the two gold projects, The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project, Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements, with the option partners making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, by email at office@XimenMiningCorp.com. For Investor Relations contact William Sattlegger at 604-488-3900 or email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

