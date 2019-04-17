Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues outlook on Piteco (PITE) 17-Apr-2019 / 15:07 GMT/BST London, UK, 17 April 2019 *Edison issues outlook on Piteco (PITE)* Piteco's traditional corporate treasury business returned to growth in FY18 after a flat FY17, with growth accelerating in H2 and momentum continuing in FY19. Juniper Payments, the group's US payments software business, recorded solid FY18 results while Myrios, acquired late in the 2018, recorded an impressive initial contribution. Consequently, the shares look increasingly attractive on c 11x our FY20e earnings. The stock looks appealing, trading on c 12x our EPS in FY19e, falling to c 11x in FY20e and to c 10x in FY21e. Our DCF model suggests a valuation of 655c (previously 591c), which is 22% above the current price. Our calculation uses assumptions including a 5.8% CAGR in organic net sales revenue over 10 years, long-term operating margins of 40% of net sales and a WACC of 9%. We have also adjusted for the dilution impact of the convertible bonds. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on thewebsite [3]. *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Richard Jeans, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Katherine Thompson, +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at Edisongroup.com [3] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 801339 17-Apr-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2193924f175f09dfa10ad0dd39496522&application_id=801339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=801339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c0da504bc37f356d3fffdc8eee905ae7&application_id=801339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=801339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=801339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=801339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=801339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2019 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)