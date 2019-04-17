Everest Insurance is pleased to announce that Mike Mulray, Chief Underwriting Officer, has been unanimously approved as Chairman of the Workers' Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau of California (WCIRB) Governing Committee.

Mike serves on the Governing Committee representing member company Everest National Insurance Company.

The WCIRB is a private, nonprofit association comprised of all companies licensed to transact workers' compensation insurance in California and has over 400 member companies. It is licensed by the Insurance Commissioner as an insurance rating organization and is the Commissioner's designated statistical agent.

Commenting on the new role, Mike stated, "After serving as a member of the Governing Committee for the past two years, I look forward to working closely with WCIRB CEO Bill Mudge, his leadership team, and the entire committee as we continue to pursue the mission of this great organization."

He added, "The California Workers' Compensation market plays a crucial role not only in the local economy, but in the global economy. The need for a consistent and stable market is critical to local employers, employees, insurers and other stakeholders. The objective insights provided by the WCIRB help maintain this stability."

