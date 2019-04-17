Oran Muduroglu is appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors

Fredrik Brag is reappointed as Median's Chief Executive Officer

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company (ALMDT) announces today that on April 10th, the Board of Directors decided to adopt a new governance structure for Median aiming at dissociating the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive officer. The Company's new governance was effective immediately.

As a result, on April 10th, 2019, Oran Muduroglu was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Fredrik Brag will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Median Technologies.

By separating the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, the new governance structure will allow Fredrik Brag to focus on deploying Median's strategy to drive the Company to success under the Board of Directors' guidance and supervision. Oran Muduroglu's broad experience and knowledge of the medical imaging industry as well as his vision will be key to the success of Median Technologies' strategy as regards the development, partnerships policy and general business activity for iBiopsy, the Median's imaging phenomics platform, plus the development of Median's iCRO activity experiencing a strong growth.

Oran Muduroglu is a recognized leader in healthcare technology successfully building solutions that improve the quality of, and access to healthcare information. He has over 25 years of healthcare industry experience. Oran Muduroglu joined Verily 2017-2018, as Business Leader for the Health Platform activities of the company. Prior to joining Verily, Oran was the CEO of Medicalis, which was acquired by Siemens in 2017. Prior to joining Medicalis, Oran was the CEO of Health Informatics at Philips Medical Systems. Prior to joining Philips Medical Systems, he was the CEO of Stentor, a company he co-founded in 1998, which was acquired by Philips in 2005. In the early 1990s, he served as vice president of sales and marketing at Cemax, an early pioneer in image management and advanced visualization, and prior to that, he was a senior product manager at Toshiba Medical. Oran received his Bachelor of Science Hons, in Engineering, from King's College London.

"On behalf of Median, I congratulate Oran for his new role at Median. His great knowledge of our company and of our business sector, as well as his strategic vision and vast experience in setting up partnerships with luminary medical institutes and industry players will be key for Median moving forward. Oran has all the necessary skills to address all our strategic challenges ", Fredrik Brag, co-founder and CEO said.

"I am very proud and happy to take on these new responsibilities on the Board of Directors and I would like to thank all the members of the Board of Directors for the trust they place in me", Oran Muduroglu, Chairman of the Board of Directors said. "At the instigation of Fredrik Brag, Median has positioned itself as a differentiated player in medical imaging, positioning itself on all segments in which imaging plays a fundamental role: new therapies development, medical innovation and radiological routine. With iBiopsy, Median is a precursor in its vision of what the most advanced artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies enable for predictive and precision medicine in order to cure patients and streamline healthcare systems with an eye on reducing overall care costs", he added.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005596/en/

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Emmanuelle Leygues

Head of Corporate Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

Aurore Gangloff

+ 33 1 44 54 36 66

median@alizerp.com

Investors ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 1 56 88 11 11

ggasparetto@actifin.fr