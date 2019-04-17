

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) Wednesday reported first-quarter sales of continuing operations 3.79 billion euros, up 21.9 percent from 3.11 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, sales were up 17.5 percent.



Among brands, Gucci sales jumped 24.6 percent, Bottega Veneta declined 5.0 percent, Yves Saint Laurent climbed 21.9 percent, and other brands gained 25.0 percent.



'Delivering a solid start to 2019, Kering continued to outperform. On top of very strong increases in the first quarter of last year, Gucci, Saint Laurent and our Other Houses all posted excellent revenue growth, fueled by the creativity of their offers and the innovativeness of their execution,' said CEO François-Henri Pinault.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX