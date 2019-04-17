Emerald Bay Energy Inc.: Emerald Bay Energy Completes First Testing Phase at Isabella #2 Well

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) (the 'Company' or 'Emerald Bay') is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the first phase of testing in the Isabella #2 re-entry well. The first phase included multiple cement squeezes to isolate fluids coming into the wellbore from the previous operator's completions. The Company has drilled to, and tested, the Buda formation at approximately 8300 feet and found commercially viable results. Due to the partnership recently identifying additional opportunities in the area, the next step at Isabella will be to isolate and test the Navarro formation at approximately 6200 feet. The Company has scheduled a large, 200,000 pound, frack to stimulate 25 feet of the Navarro. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadeloupe, Texas, where the Company currently now owns a 50.00% working interest those projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

