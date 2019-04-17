

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $582 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $1456 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $708 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.65 billion from $3.58 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $708 Mln. vs. $621 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q1): $3.65 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX