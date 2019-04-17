

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $19.4 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $22.7 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.7 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $20.7 Mln. vs. $22.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21



