Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2019) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) (the "Company") today announced the completion of a 2,944 metre program of exploration drilling at its Águilas Project in Spain. The drill program included a total of 20 drill holes ranging from approximately 100 to 230 metres depth.

Approximately half of the drilling was on targets on the Torrubia Cu trend and half along a 4.1 kilometre segment of the Zumajo Pb-Zn-Ag trend. This program included wide-spaced drill holes testing for iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style mineralization associated geophysics and soil Cu geochemistry targets on the Torrubia copper trend. On the Zumajo trend, the program includes drill holes testing beneath the peak Pb-Zn-Ag soil geochemistry anomalies, IP resistivity geophysics targets and testing down-dip or along strike from the main mine workings at San Juan, San Rafael, San Luis and San Cayetano.

All samples are being sent for testing and analysis to ALS Laboratories in Seville, Spain. The company expects final results in May.

Tim Moody, President and CEO, states: "With the first round drilling in the Águilas Project completed, we look forward to receiving the final results and advancing the exploration. The first drill holes on the Torrubia trend show many components of a large iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style system and drilling on the Zumajo polymetallic trend shows breccia, vein and stock work style polymetallic mineralization extends well beyond the historic mine workings."

The Company also announced the grant of a total of 1.73 million options to directors, management, consultants and contractors. The options are for a ten-year term at an exercise price of $0.10 per option share.

Qualified Person

Robert Baxter (FAusIMM), a Director of Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Baxter is not independent of the Company.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

info@panglobalresources.com

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44157