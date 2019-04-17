

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $153.72 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $122.86 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $150.55 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $402.28 million from $332.61 million last year.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $150.55 Mln. vs. $119.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q1): $402.28 Mln vs. $332.61 Mln last year.



