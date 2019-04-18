Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one Class A ordinary share of Endava, at a price to the public of $27.25 per ADS, all of which are being offering by existing shareholders of Endava. The offering is expected to close on April 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions. Endava will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering.

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen and Company, LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and William Blair Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY, 10010, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (800) 503-4611, or by email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in each relevant EU member state) and will not have been reviewed by any competent authority in any EU member state.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-230882) related to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2019. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Endava

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions.

