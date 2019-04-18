Scry Data Contracts Support Business Applications Development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / On April 17th, 2019, the Tokensky Blockchain HongKong Summit was held in HongKong tech zone, inviting blockchain project and investors from all over the world. Focusing on blockchain applications with the theme 'on chain opportunities embrace supervisions,' all guests discussed how to accelerate new Dapp scenarios, as well as deep blockchain cooperation between different countries and industries.

Scry founder, Eva Foo, was invited to this blockchain summit and delivered a speech with the theme 'Scry data contracts support business application development.' She introduced the Scry.info protocol layer to audiences and announced that Scry protocol layer aims to support business blockchain applications based on real data and connects smart data contracts with business plans smoothly. It is not only a technology fusion but also a strategic layout.

Scry also disclosed that Scry City, an independent product on Scry protocol layer, is a virtual city parallel to the real world. It will support flight insurance, weather prediction, financial data transactions, future index, and other data contracts. In March of this year, Scry was invited as the only technical supporter for Hitachi Hackathon, providing a bottom development tool for geeks on IOT and big data development. In May, the Scry project will open source. Smart contracts, strategy assistance, and predicting the future are all the values that blockchain can bring with real data.

The data contract has exactly the potential to connect blockchain to enterprise, society and real applications. Scry will provide protocol layer platform for developers, lower the barriers for blockchain development-and we welcome all developers to develop products with real-life cases.





