CloudCommerce, Inc.: CloudCommerce Signs Major Utility Provider as Customer

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of data driven marketing solutions, today announced that it has won a marketing service contract with a major public utility provider. The agreement will leverage the Company's proprietary methodology of creating custom audience segments and delivering numerous simultaneous offerings across all types of digital screens.

The Company's goal is to demonstrate that it can deliver an integrated solution that will enable the Client to gain new customers by creating the right messaging for the right audiences, and delivering those messages in the most cost-effective medium possible. By doing so, CloudCommerce expects to help reduce the cost of customer acquisition over traditional direct mail channels at scale.

'This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our abilities in helping our clients grow their business while reducing their overall customer acquisition costs,' commented CloudCommerce CEO Andrew Van Noy. 'We are hopeful that initial success under this engagement will lead to larger scale enterprise solutions that we can provide the Client.'

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) is a leading provider of data driven solutions that helps clients acquire, engage, and retain their customers by finding actionable information hidden in critical sources of data. We focus intently on using quantitative and qualitative analysis to drive the creation of great user experiences and successful digital marketing strategies and campaigns. Whether it is creating omni-channel experiences, engaging a specific audience, or energizing voters in political campaigns, CloudCommerce believes data is the key to digital success. CloudCommerce's goal is to become the industry leader by always applying a 'data first' strategy and acquiring other companies that share this vision.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

