Respiri Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Diverse Portfolio of Smart, Non-invasive Respiration Monitoring Systems

The digital output from Respiri's systems is easy to share, manage, and interpret; and is well aligned with the growing trend of digital health and Internet of Things

LONDON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European smart healthcare market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Respiri with the 2019 European Technology Innovation Award for its suite of smart products for asthma monitoring. It has leveraged its proprietary Acoustic Respiratory Monitoring (ARM) technology to develop remote monitoring systems that accurately record breathing patterns and predict asthma attacks. These solutions provide both patients and physicians greater control over wheeze monitoring so they may drive improved outcomes.

"All of Respiri's asthma detectors have contact sensors that detect acoustic signals caused by respiration. As the air crosses the trachea, an acoustic signature is recorded. Any deviation in this signal is an indication of a blockage, which manifests as wheezing. The ARM algorithm can detect these acoustic deviations, quantify the extent of deviation, and present this information as Wheeze Rate," said Bhargav Rajan, Leader, Medical Devices & Imaging Team at Frost & Sullivan. "Respiri's ARM technology requires neither additional effort from the patient nor manual interpretation of data."

The company is building its portfolio based on the clinical products that have been approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and carry the EU's Conformité Européene (CE) mark. Four out of the five products have the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance.

PulmoTrack, Respiri's original flagship product, is used for hospital- and clinical-based real-time monitoring of wheezing and coughing. PulmoTrack helps manage severe asthma attacks in emergency rooms (ER) and intensive care units (ICUs) and is designed for use in pediatric pulmonary function testing and sleep labs.

Wholter allows 8- to 24-hour home ambulatory recordings of nocturnal wheezing and coughing. Collecting data over a period of time can help physicians design more effective treatment plans. Respiri is currently developing a new wireless overnight monitoring product.

SonoSentry was a stand-alone device with on-board computation that could be connected to a personal computer and to a cloud platform through a personal portal. SonoSentry was the first over-the-counter FDA-approved wheeze-detection device. Respiri is currently developing a new stand-alone device using the latest components and learnings from the development of its new product, wheezo TM .

. wheezo launching in 2019, replaces AirSonea as the next generation ecosystem for wheeze monitoring comprising the Bluetooth breath sensor, smart app and cloud server. The app houses machine-learning capabilities that ensure patients take their preventer/controller medication as prescribed and not rely on rescue medication after symptoms are recognised. wheezo is expected to help people better understand and monitor their own asthma to prevent life-threatening attacks.

Respiri's early-launch countries constitute 25 to 30 percent of the entire asthmatic population, with children comprising 30 percent. The majority of these children's parents are millennials and are comfortable using digital technologies. The output of Respiri's products readily feeds into the growing network of digital devices. The data aids stratification by age group, geography, and other demographics; paves the way for a deeper understanding of asthma's common triggers; and helps in the development of management plans.

"As one of the first companies to offer a diverse portfolio of smart tools for asthma management, Respiri already enjoys a competitive edge," noted Rajan. "For identifying the market need for its solutions and catering to numerous industry requirements through a patient-friendly and digitally scalable solution, Respiri is fully deserving of the 2019 European Technology Innovation Award."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognises the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Respiri

Respiri's mission is to help improve quality of life for millions of children and adults around the world and dramatically reduce hospital admissions and the economic burden of asthma. The Company offers sensors, mobile apps and analytics to support respiratory health management. Its world first technology detects wheeze, a typical symptom of asthma, COPD and respiratory disease to provide an objective measure of airway limitation. Respiri's innovative platform provides personalised feedback and education based on the user's data and enables the sharing of that data with caregivers and health care providers. Respiri Limited's operations are based in Melbourne, Australia.

