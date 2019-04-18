Consulting firm Slalom opens Manchester office to support UK growth

Headquartered in Seattle, this is Slalom's second office in the UK

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, April 17, 2019, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, has chosen Manchester as the location for its second UK office.



Partnering with over 200 solution providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Salesforce, Microsoft, and Tableau, Slalom helps companies tackle their most ambitious projects and build new capabilities.



Slalom's London office, which opened in 2014, has established the firm's reputation in the UK as helping companies across industries, in the private and public sectors, learn from their data, impress their customers, deliver faster, and transform their organizations.



"Manchester is a city of digital enterprise with strengths in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, and consumer services; which perfectly complements Slalom's breadth of expertise," said Dave Williams, Slalom UK Country Managing Director. "We're looking forward to helping our clients solve their biggest challenges while we also invest in the local community."



Based at Peter House in the heart of Manchester's innovation and academic district, Slalom is looking to tap into the city's deep talent pool as well as invest in the development of its existing team members to grow its UK reputation.



Slalom prides itself on building diverse teams of experienced professionals who have worked with consulting firms, digital agencies, start-ups, and enterprises. The firm plans to employ over 200 people in Manchester by 2025, each of whom will benefit from an international network of more than 6,500 people.



"Greater Manchester is a hotbed for collaboration and innovation, making it the ideal location for pioneering businesses like Slalom," said Tim Newns, Chief Executive of MIDAS, Manchester's inward investment agency. "There are strong complementarities between Slalom and Greater Manchester's efforts to collaborate with companies going through digital transformation and supporting them to grow within the region. Establishing operations within one of Europe's largest digital and technology clusters will provide the consulting firm with ample opportunities to join forces with the rapidly increasing number of world-leading brands that are choosing Manchester."



Slalom Managing Director Paul Squire, who will move from the London office to head up operations in Manchester, said, "I'm excited about working with our clients in the North West of England, helping them deliver people-centric change, bring strategic solutions to life, and ultimately, love their future."



About Slalom



Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by seven regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 6,500 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 and is regularly recognised by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com . ?

