ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Used in New Cancer Assessment Technique

MD Anderson Develops New Technique For Assessing Cancer Using Parsortix

Study published in leading peer-reviewed publication Nature

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that top US cancer centre, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has developed a new technique for assessing the metastatic potential of breast cancer using ANGLE's ParsortixTM system.

The technique Transmembrane Receptor Dynamics (TReD) measures the dynamics of cytoskeletal structure and mechanical properties of live cancer cells held within the microfluidic Parsortix cassette using an optical interrogation technique. The development work has been published in the peer-reviewed publication, Nature.

The publication states that the TReD approach can serve "as a new biophysical marker to probe the metastatic potential of cancer cells and even to monitor the transition of metastasis." This offers the potential to differentiate highly invasive cancer cells from non to less-invasive cancer cells allowing more personalised treatment to be offered to the patient.

The technique is a significant advance on current approaches because "it can deal with suspended cells and does not require mechanical contact or applied force with cells under examination." Current approaches have a variety of key limitations including being technically challenging and/or labour intensive, requiring physical interaction with the cell and cannot be undertaken on live cells. The researchers state that TReD can be easily performed within the Parsortix system.

The work published in the journal Nature is available at

https://angleplc.com/library/publications/.

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"This study is the 19th peer-reviewed publication by a leading independent cancer centre demonstrating successful use of ANGLE's world leading Parsortix CTC system. We are pleased to see new applications of the system being developed by independent users of Parsortix, all of which add to the body of evidence and generate new commercial opportunities."

