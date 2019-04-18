GROUPE BOGART: BOGART GROUP EXPANDS RETAIL NETWORK VIA STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PRINTEMPS - APRIL SHOP-IN-SHOP TO BE OPENED AT THE PRINTEMPS STORE IN METZ

Paris, 18 April 2019

Bogart Group has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Printemps, a leading French fashion, luxury and beauty product retailer, to open a shop-in-shop dedicated to the April brand within the Printemps department store chain.

A few months after acquiring Distriplus (No. 2 retailer in Belgium), thereby doubling its revenues, Bogart Group has confirmed its ambitious expansion plans by signing a further agreement to enlarge the Group's own-brand retail network.

Under the new partnership with Printemps, Bogart Group will open a beauty shop-in-shop to market its April brand in the Printemps department store in Metz. The 160 m² shop is due to open in early May 2019 and will stock over 5,000 products including Bogart Group brands.

Printemps, a pioneer of the department store concept, now has 19 stores in France owned and operated by the Group and boasts over 50 million visitors a year across its entire chain.

The new partnership will considerably boost Bogart's profile as it seeks to strengthen its positioning as a manufacturer/retailer (virtuous vertical integration strategy). Likewise, by carving out a niche in one of France's leading retail chains, the Group will heighten the profile of its April brand and provide it with a new opportunity for increasing its sales coverage across France.

Meanwhile, Bogart Group has also made an agreement to market its Méthode Jeanne Piaubert and April Soins brands in the Printemps department store in Boulevard Haussmann, Paris, from May 2019. The Carven Parfums brand will also be marketed across the whole Printemps 19-store chain from that same time.

Bogart Chairman David Konckier commented: "We are really delighted about this partnership with Printemps, which is unprecedented in France. It will boost the profile of our April chain and other brands among the general public. Our manufacturer/retailer business model has won us the confidence of France's leading beauty and luxury retail group and bolstered our ambitions to drive the Group forward over the coming years."

Printemps Chief Procurement Officer Aymeric de Beco added: "On today's highly challenged beauty market, our partnership with Bogart Group for the Printemps store in Metz will allow us to test a new retail model offering products in line with our customers' expectations."

Next publication: 2018 results - Thursday 25 April 2019

About BOGART Group

BOGART Group specializes in the creation, manufacture and commercialization of luxury fragrances and cosmetics. With a unique market positioning as a manufacturer-distributor, the Group markets its products in more than 90 countries, and holds a network of 357 own stores in 5 countries (France, Israël, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg). In 2018 Bogart Group posted a €164.7m revenue.

BOGART Group is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: JBOG - ISIN: FR0012872141)

Group website

www.groupe-bogart.com

