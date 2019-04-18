GLOBAL ECOPOWER: FREE ALLOCATION OF 8 NEW BONUS SHARES PER 100 SHARES HELD TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF GLOBAL ECOPOWER

Aix-en-Provence (France), April, 18th 2019. Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP) announces the distribution of bonus shares to all its shareholders, on the basis of 8 new shares for every 100 shares held.

Following its good results in 2018, the company wanted to reward the loyalty of its shareholders.

Backed by the authorization of the General Meeting of December 10, 2018, the Board of Directors has decided to grant to all shareholders 8 new shares for every 100 shares held.

On the basis of the share capital composed today of 6,901,886 shares, this free allocation will result in the creation of a maximum of 552,144 new shares.

The free allocation will concern all shareholders of Global EcoPower at the close of the trading session on April 24, 2019.

The new shares will be delivered on April 29, 2019. Financial intermediaries will compensate shareholders for the portion of shares not being a multiple of 100 as from May 3, 2019.

About GEP

Global EcoPower, a company based in Meyreuil (13), researches, designs, develops, finances and builds ecological positive energy projects that implement high value-added products and renewable energies, in particular wind and photovoltaic energy

GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).

GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower

Philippe PERRET

Executive Vice President

Tél.: + 33 442 245 016

contact@global-ecopower.com ACTUS Finance

Vivien FERRAN

Press Relations

Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34

vferran@actus.fr

