

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French railway company Getlink SE (GRPTY), formerly Groupe Eurotunnel SE, reported Thursday that its revenues for the first quarter grew 5 percent to 254.4 million at constant exchange rates.



During the quarter, Eurotunnel Shuttle revenue rose 5 percent to 146.9 million euros, and Railway Network revenue increased 2% to 71.8 million euros. At Europorte, revenue was up 9 percent to 32.3 million euros.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is confirming its EBITDA forecasts to 2022.



