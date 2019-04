At the request of Redsense Medical AB, the trading in the company's shares is to cease. The last day of trading will be May 2, 2019. Short name: REDS ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006965158 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 110532 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.