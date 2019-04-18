Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Apr 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Premiering for the first time in the world, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), is adopting R454C, a refrigerant with an extremely low global warming potential (GWP), in a 1-horsepower (HP) class residential air-conditioner. The conventional shortcomings of the R454C,for example; inferior heat exchanger performance attributable to it being a mixed refrigerant have been overcome through the use of proprietary technology that optimize the heat exchanger's flow volume and other measures. The company has already developed a demonstration unit of the residential air-conditioner featuring R454C and preparations are underway towards mass production with an eye on an initial launch into the European market, where environmental regulations are particularly stringent.The R454C refrigerant has an ozone depletion potential (ODP) of 0 (zero) and a GWP of 146 (CO2=1). The latter value is approximately 1/14th and 1/5th the respective GWP levels of refrigerants currently and most widely used in air-conditioners of small/medium scale: R410A (2090) and R32 (675). The overall global warming impact (GWP x refrigerant volume) from the demonstration unit's refrigerant represents a 91.3% reduction from the level of MHI Thermal Systems' previous model for the European market(1).Worldwide initiatives aimed at stopping global warming were strengthened in October 2016 with the adoption of the "Kigali Amendment" to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. Named after the capital city of Rwanda where the delegates met, the Kigali Amendment mandates progressive reduction in hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), substances that do not deplete the ozone but do adversely impact global warming(2). In addition, since 2015 the member nations of the European Union (EU), where environmental awareness is deeply entrenched, have gradually expanded regulations affecting the sale and usage of substances, including HFCs, that have GWP values of 150 and higher, contributing to global warming. MHI Thermal Systems' development of the world's first small-capacity residential air-conditioner adopting the R454C refrigerant is thus a leading and positive response to these international movements.Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to dedicate its resources to developing and marketing high-performance products using low-GWP refrigerants, thereby contributing to protection of the global environment in markets everywhere.(1) The top-of-the-line SRK25ZSX-S with a piping length of 5m, which adopts the R410A refrigerant(2) These substances are subject to the terms of both the Montreal Protocol (1987) and the preceding Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer (1985).About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.