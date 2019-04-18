Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc applies for the listing of its notes on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Bonum Pankki Plc stock exchange release 18 April 2019 at 10:40

Bonum Bank Plc issues EUR 75 million senior and unsecured notes under the Bonum Bank Plc EUR 750,000,000 Programme for the Issuance of Notes. The notes have floating interest rate and are maturing 18 April 2022.

The final terms of the notes are available in English on the company's website at https://www.poppankki.fi/en/pop-pankki-ryhma/bonum-bank-plc/investor-relations.The ISIN code of the notes is FI4000378740.

Bonum Bank Plc has filed today an application for the admission of the notes to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Additional information:

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Timo Hulkko, director, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 500 894 008, timo.hulkko@poppankki.fi

