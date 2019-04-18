UK's leading travel extras company will use the Dayforce platform to resolve complex payroll challenges and enable compliance

Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company, is excited to announce that Holiday Extras, U.K.'s market leader of travel extras, has chosen Dayforce to tackle their HR and payroll needs, support growth, drive HR efficiencies, and enable compliance.

"After an extensive review of the market, Dayforce was a clear choice for Holiday Extras, scoring highly on all our requirements including the quality and scalability of the technology, and the exceptional level of support and service from their experienced team," said Holiday Extras Deputy CEO Simon Hagger. "We sought a single solution that would give our People/HR team a leading system for our group-wide pay and people processes, while providing our employees with a superior user experience to support our open, flexible culture. The introduction of Dayforce comes at an ideal time as we continue to grow and evolve our dynamic organisation."

Holiday Extras operates an open, flexible and inclusive working culture and were seeking a solution that would prioritise that cultural fit. They were seeking a partner that would not only support with compliance, but also efficiently and seamlessly integrate changes into the HCM platform. With these changes being coded directly into Dayforce, Ceridian met their requirements and provided them with peace of mind.

"Our partnership with Holiday Extras will support their unique business needs, including optimising day-to-day processes while driving employee engagement," said Ross Tracey, Managing Director, Ceridian Europe. "Dayforce was built to provide businesses with a single source of data truth and to eliminate inefficiencies from disconnected HR and payroll applications. We're pleased that they will be able to take advantage of the platform's real-time functionality, helping them act faster based on the people insights critical to their success."

Holiday Extras is the U.K.'s market leader for travel extras, providing airport parking, airport hotels, airport lounges, airport transfers, destination car hire, holiday insurance and more as its core offerings to approximately eight million travellers every year.

For more information about Dayforce, visit Ceridian.com/UK.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005101/en/

Contacts:

Teri Murphy

Teri.Murphy@Ceridian.com

+1 647.417.2117