DeepBlue Technology emerges top in the PAKDD 2019 Challenge as AutoML takes the spotlight in Macau

MACAU, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most high-profile conferences and competitions in the Machine Learning (ML) world has recently concluded. The winners of the Pacific-Asia Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (PAKDD) Challenge, held together with the conference, has been announced and the teams from DeepBlue Technology, Microsoft and Beihang University, and Tsinghua University emerged top three respectively. This year, the PAKDD 2019 Challenge received over 130 entries and more than 550 submissions from over 46 countries.

The topic for this competition was titled Automated ML (AutoML) for Lifelong Machine Learning and required participants to design autonomous algorithms that were capable of handling concept drift, a data input method that mimicked real-world data that is acquired gradually over time.

The DeepBlue team posted the best results, scoring a record-breaking rank of 1.2 over the second-placed team at 2.2, showcasing the strength of their solution.

Most AutoML algorithms are usually constructed based on various characteristics and features. A spokesperson from the DeepBlue team said, 'We managed to extend AutoML to a variety of data types, allowing pre-processing, engineering and combinations for different types of features. This allows AutoML to be applied to more real-world issues without the intervention of experts. Combined with a fast feature selection method, we managed to extract even higher-order combinations, effectively improving our model performance by such a large margin.'

AutoML is a branch of machine learning science that aims to provide machine learning at the click of a button and simplify the creation process. In the case of AI products, AutoML can improve the adaptive ability of the product to augment the commercial application of AI software, thereby allowing AI algorithms to be truly 'self-learning' as they learn to interpret and utilize new data.

About DeepBlue Technology

DeepBlue Technology (Shanghai) Ltd was founded in 2014 and is a fast-growing AI company with the aim of becoming a world class AI maker platform. Using the guiding principle of 'Serving humanity through AI', DeepBlue Technology has made breakthroughs in research development and application in various industries, such as Autonomous Driving, Robotics, AI CITY, Biometrics, and AI Retail amongst others.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873832/DeepBlue_Technology.jpg