Atos International: Atos offsets 100% of its carbon emissions through global wind farm program





Paris, April 18, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces that it has offset 100% of its 2018 CO 2 emissions worldwide, through a dedicated wind farm program. In addition to offsetting emissions from its data centers, which it has done since 2014, Atos now ensures that this program also includes the offsetting of carbon emissions1 produced by its offices and business travel. This initiative is part of Atos' global environmental program supporting Advance 2021 strategic plan.

As part of the world effort to tackle climate change, Atos is working to continuously reduce its environmental footprint through the implementation of its environmental program with multiple initiatives, including modernizing its data centers, increasing the use of renewable energies, reducing its carbon footprint and improving its overall energy efficiency.

To offset its CO 2 emissions from all its activities, Atos has invested in three wind farms located in India. The project , which was started in 2010 across three states in India (Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra), promotes the use of renewable energy and has led to the installation of a total of 137 wind turbines generators.

Every year, the three wind farms produce 109.6 megawatts and power approximately 40,000 households in rural areas. They improve the production capacity of the local industries and businesses and contribute to the development of the local economy - providing new jobs - and to education and healthcare initiatives.

Atos is supporting businesses in their journeys towards more sustainable operations. Going forward, Atos' clients can report "ZERO" in their own carbon reporting for the solutions they host in Atos datacenters2.

"Since 2008, Atos has rolled-out a major environmental program that encompasses the modernization of our datacenters and the reduction of their Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)3, the increasing use of decarbonized electricity and a global offsetting program. Within our Advance 2021 strategic plan, we are committed t to reducing our carbon emissions by revenue up to 20% (2016 baseline) in order to help tackle climate change. We are therefore proud to be now delivering fully compensated hosting services to our clients." says Philippe Mareine, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Atos.

So that this project conforms to the VCS4 standard, Atos has chosen to work with EcoAct.

"As a leading carbon neutrality advisory company, EcoAct is very proud to support Atos in the implementation of its carbon neutrality strategy - especially as they expanded the scope of their carbon offsetting in 2018 to their offices and business travel worldwide, in addition to their datacenter emissions" says Arnaud Doré, Executive Director at EcoAct France.

Over the long-term, Atos' carbon reduction targets have been approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as in line with the global effort to limit the rise of climate change below 2°C.

For further information on Atos' Environmental Sustainability approach and performance:



Read more about the Indian wind farm project (https://atos.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/atos-india-project-carbon-offsetting-april2019.pdf)

Read our position paper "Contributing to a more sustainable society"

Read our latest Corporate responsibility report

1 Emissions evaluated at 222 137 teqCO2e in 2018 for the GHG Protocol Scopes 1, 2 and 3 (energy and travel)

2 Scope 3 GHG Protocol - outsourced services

3 Power usage effectiveness (PUE) is a ratio that describes how efficiently a computer data center uses energy; specifically, how much energy is used by the computing equipment.

4 Verified Carbon Standard - standard for certifying carbon emissions reductions









