Summer Like Never Before in Dubai With Emaar Hospitality Group's Exceptional Stay Packages

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of Emaar Properties PJSC, the developer of Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and other tourist attractions, is offering exceptional summer stay packages in Dubai.

Guests are assured of outstanding value for stays of up to three free nights at the premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts, and the upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts. Exclusive summer rates are also available at Rove Hotels, the midscale contemporary hotel brand developed as a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Meraas.

Guests who join the Emaar loyalty programme U By Emaar for free, can enjoy unbeatable offers such as pay for two nights and stay for three; pay for four nights and stay for six; and pay for six nights and stay for nine.

They can choose from the award-winning Address Downtown and the city lifestyle resort, Address Boulevard or Address Dubai Mall linked directly to The Dubai Mall. For those who cherish waterfront living, Address Dubai Marina is ideal while golfing enthusiasts can head to Address Montgomerie. For a luxurious Arabesque resort, Palace Downtown is the perfect choice.

Vida Downtown, a design-led lifestyle boutique hotel offers guests style and convenience while Manzil Downtown features authentic designs, complemented by authentic Arabian hospitality. Both hotels are located in Downtown Dubai, home to Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and The Dubai Fountain.

At Rove Hotels, guests can take advantage of rates starting from just AED 99 plus taxes a night across all hotels located in central locations across the city.

Visitors can now also enjoy summer stay offer at the soon-to-open Address Fountain Views and Address Sky Views, which features the marvellous Sky Bridge. They can also book to stay at Vida The Hills and Vida Harbour Point, both to open shortly.

Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer, Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "Our summer packages are designed for families and friends to indulge in the best of hospitality choices offered in central locations across the city. With the launch of these summer packages, we aim to meet the lifestyle aspirations of our international visitors as well as UAE residents."

The summer offers are available for stays between May 4 and September 28, 2019. Book on addresshotels.com, vidahotels.com or rovehotels.com.

For details:

Kelly Home

ASDA'A BCW

+9714-4507-600

kelly.home@bcw-global.com

