

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports slowed in March after rising in the previous month, while imports decreased further, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports edged up a real 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, after a 1.5 percent rise in February.



On a monthly basis, imports decreased a real 3.2 percent, following a 3.0 percent fall in the previous month.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 6.2 billion in March compared to the previous year.



The clothing and the textile products made the biggest slow down in the export growth in March.



Data from the Federation of Watch Exporters, or FHS, showed that watch exports rose 4.4 percent annually in February.



Exports to the UK grew the most along with Japan, China, US and Hong Kong.



