sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.04.2019 | 11:49
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 18

18 April 2019

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

Asia Wealth announces that it was notified on 12 April 2019, that Richard Cayne, Executive Chairman, has received 2,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company, for nil consideration, from the previous Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Andrew Mankiewicz, on 12 April 2019. The settlement was reached pursuant to a private matter.

Following this transaction, Richard Cayne, though his nominee company, Shore Limited owns 9,875,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 86.36 per cent. of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Executive Chairman)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 2 2611 2561

www.asiawealthgroup.com

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 20 7220 9795

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Cayne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAsia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
b)LEI213800DGPY6UAXPBNV51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value each in Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
Identification code (ISIN) for Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited ordinary shares: VGG0540E1097
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil Consideration2,000,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction12 April 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

© 2019 PR Newswire