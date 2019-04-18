Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, April 18
18 April 2019
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")
DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING
Asia Wealth announces that it was notified on 12 April 2019, that Richard Cayne, Executive Chairman, has received 2,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company, for nil consideration, from the previous Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Andrew Mankiewicz, on 12 April 2019. The settlement was reached pursuant to a private matter.
Following this transaction, Richard Cayne, though his nominee company, Shore Limited owns 9,875,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 86.36 per cent. of the issued share capital.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Contacts:
Richard Cayne (Executive Chairman)
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 2 2611 2561
www.asiawealthgroup.com
Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)
Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 20 7220 9795
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Cayne
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800DGPY6UAXPBNV51
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each in Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
Identification code (ISIN) for Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited ordinary shares: VGG0540E1097
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 April 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market