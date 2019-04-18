Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

18 April 2019

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

Asia Wealth announces that it was notified on 12 April 2019, that Richard Cayne, Executive Chairman, has received 2,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company, for nil consideration, from the previous Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Andrew Mankiewicz, on 12 April 2019. The settlement was reached pursuant to a private matter.

Following this transaction, Richard Cayne, though his nominee company, Shore Limited owns 9,875,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 86.36 per cent. of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Executive Chairman)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 2 2611 2561

www.asiawealthgroup.com

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 20 7220 9795

