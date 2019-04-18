EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 18, 2019 SHARES LOUDSPRING OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 94,393 K-shares converted into A-shares will be traded together with the old A-shares of Loudspring Oyj as of April 23, 2019. Identifiers of Loudspring Oyj's A share: Trading code: LOUD ISIN code: FI4000092523 Orderbook id: 100780 Number of shares: 19,864,467 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 18. HUHTIKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET LOUDSPRING OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Loudspring Oyj:n K-osakkeista A-osakkeiksi muunnetut 94 393 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Loudspring Oyj:n A-osakkeiden kanssa 23. huhtikuuta 2019 alkaen A-osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: LOUD ISIN-koodi: FI4000092523 id: 100780 Osakemäärä: 19 864 467 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260