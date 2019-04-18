WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.
The company's earnings came in at $749 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $745 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, BB&T Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $813 million or $1.05 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $2.90 billion from $2.81 billion last year.
BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.
