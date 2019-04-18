Gynecology Devices Market will be Worth US$24,084.58 Million by 2026, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR's experts' projection reveal that the global gynecology devices market to register an impressive 4.1% CAGR during 2018-2026. By the end of 2026, the market will be worth US$24,084.58 mn. The market stood at US$ 16,840.95 mn in 2017.

Surgical devices showcase the maximum share and is expected to fuel growth in the global gynecology devices market during the assessment period. Among various products in the market, the demand for surgical devices is increasing owing to the rising prevalence of minimally invasive gynecological procedures. On the regional front, North America is the leading region in the global in the global gynecology devices market due to the highly evolved several reimbursement policies and rising healthcare expenditure.

Rising Prevalence of Various Gynecological Disorders Worldwide Stokes Demand

The term 'gynecological diseases' include different medical conditions related to the female reproductive system. Such diseases have become a serious concern worldwide as it majorly affects the ovaries and uterus. Thus, gynecology devices are highly required to perform various gynecological procedures such as diagnosis, surgeries, and even routine examination. These devices mainly refer to monitoring and surgical equipment which are extensively used in endometrial ablation, fluid management, female sterilization, and gynecological endoscopy. Such USPs are driving the global gynecology devices market.

Furthermore, introduction of various technologically advanced devices which aid in enhancing efficiency in minimally invasive procedures has also provided impetus to the growth of the global gynecology devices market. Growing prevalence of several gynecological disorders globally, rapid change in lifestyle of the female population, and rising awareness about health are also boosting the manufacturing of machines used to maintain gynecological healthcare. Due to this rising global concern, manufacturers in the global gynecology devices market are developing innovative instruments for reducing the discomfort among patients and quick recovery.

Rapid Evolution of Endometrial Ablation Devices to be a Prime Development in Market

Revamping endometrial ablation devices make them suitable for the treatment of menorrhagia. Moreover, many endoscopes are used in performing several gynecological surgeries in these days. Such factors turned out as a prime development in the global gynecology devices market. Furthermore, introduction of robotic endoscopy in minimally invasive gynecological surgeries and rapid incorporation of advanced technologies which lead to design upgrades of such endoscopy devices are also indicating a substantial growth in the global gynecology devices market.

A recent report from Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global gynecology devices market depicts a highly competitive and fragmented vendor landscape. The market is categorized by the existence of an ample number of players who are highly focused at offering technologically advanced medical devices through their extensive distribution channels.

The leading players are acquiring several business strategies to gain various sustainable competitive advantages in the global gynecology devices market. These vendors have chosen a popular strategy in revamping their products constantly in order to enhance their growth prospects. Moreover, numerous small companies in the global gynecology devices market are focusing on delivering devices that re highly suitable for use in minimally invasive surgeries.

Furthermore, other startup companies in the global gynecology devices market are concentrating on strategic collaborations for developing unique products and launching them in emerging markets include Latin America and Asia Pacific. A few names of renowned companies in the global gynecology devices market include CooperSurgical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic, Olympus Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency market research, titled "Gynecology Devices Market (Product Type - Surgical Devices (Gynecological endoscopes (Hysteroscopes, Colposcopes, Resectoscopes, Laparoscopes, Endoscopic imaging systems), Endometrial ablation devices (Hydrothermal endometrial ablation devices, Radiofrequency endometrial ablation devices, Balloon endometrial ablation devices, Other endometrial ablation devices (cryoablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation)), Gynecologic fluid management systems, Female sterilization and contraceptive devices ( Permanent birth control devices, Temporary birth control devices)), Hand Instruments (Vaginal Speculum, Tenaculum, Curettes, Trocars, Biopsy forceps, Other hand instruments), Diagnostic Imaging Systems (Ultrasound, Mammography), Gynecological Chairs (Fixed-height gynecological chairs, Adjustable-height gynecological chairs) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 -2026".

