Riga, Latvia, 2019-04-18 13:04 CEST -- In order to place additional Latvian Government medium term debt securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on April 24, 2019. The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by the Treasury of Republic of Latvia will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions. Latvian Government medium term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed Compet Compet Non-com Non-com Settle book l ty income itive itive petitiv petitiv ment value date coupon auctio auctio e e date (EUR) dates n date n auction auction and Total date Total time value and value for to be time to be placin placed for placed g bids (EUR) placing (EUR) (EEST) bids (EEST) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 02.11. 02.11. 24.04. 24 000 24.04.2 Not set 26.04. 5 5023A 2023. 2019. 2019. 000 019. 2019. 70166 02.11. 10:00- 14:00- 2020. 12:00 15:00 02.11. 2021. 02.11. 2022. 02.11. 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.13 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.