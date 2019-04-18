

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $105.71 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $131.43 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $182.42 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.72 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $182.42 Mln. vs. $141.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.24 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q1): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 to $5.85



