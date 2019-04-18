Bitcoin SV (BSV): Scaling at Record Levels, with More to Come

LONDON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- They said big blocks weren't possible on Bitcoin but Bitcoin SV (BSV) has already proved that to be wrong. Many are scared of BSV's tech because it is simply superior to that of other coins and so are trying to distract the mission with personality-based business decisions but BSV is now on track for proving the naysayers wrong with technical advancements: in July, it raises its block cap to 2GB (that's 2000 megabytes!)

nChain's Director of Engineering Steve Shadders, who also serves as Technical Director for the Bitcoin SV Node team, announced on April 17 that the BSV client software will raise its default block cap from its current 128MB to a commanding 2GB in July. This ambitious plan comes after the BSV chain recently mined (in late March) two 128MB blocks, hitting the current block cap. 2GB blocks will enable thousands of transactions per second and rival legacy payment systems; it would also support advanced enterprise applications on BSV. Scaling matters for a blockchain to serve global business, and BSV is the only blockchain project that massively scales, right now.

In addition to raising the block cap to 2GB, the roadmap plans for an almost complete return in February 2020 to the original Bitcoin protocol so the "Satoshi Vision" of Bitcoin's creator can be fully realized without artificial limits. he full scaling roadmap for BSV, the coin and blockchain that does it all, can be read here: https://bitcoinsv.io/2019/04/17/the-roadmap-to-genesis-part-1/

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association (which advances the BSV ecosystem) commented: "We will not be derailed from our goal of creating a workable, fast, low transaction fee Bitcoin network that can scale beyond the likes of VISA and can also support enterprise applications as the single global blockchain. BSV is proving this can be done and we now have a road map to achieve what Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned all along."

