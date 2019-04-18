Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 17-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1890.62p INCLUDING current year revenue 1917.64p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1846.62p INCLUDING current year revenue 1873.65p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---