

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held largely steady on Thursday after having fallen to near four-month low the previous day.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,275.34 per ounce, after having fallen to its lowest since Dec. 27 at $1,270.63 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,277.35 per ounce.



The precious metal is seeing a little bit of a reprieve after a measure of Eurozone business activity barely grew in April. Growth stuttered in Germany while activity in France stabilized after contracting in March.



Investors also keep an eye on the latest developments in U.S.-China trade talks.



The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation that negotiators are aiming for a signing ceremony in late May or early June.



Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr is set to hold a press conference on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race later in the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX