

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $421 M, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $525 M, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $7.88 billion from $7.83 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $421 M. vs. $525 M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q1): $7.88 Bln vs. $7.83 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX