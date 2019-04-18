Mr. Prihar Brings Extensive Experience to Spearhead Advanced Training in Outreach, Telemedicine, and Expansive Growth Strategies

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2019) - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (OTC Pink: TRKWF) (the "Company" or "TOKI") is pleased to announce that it has appointed industry innovator, Gary Prihar, to the position of President of the Company, and added him to the Board of Directors, both roles effective Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Under Mr. Prihar's leadership, the Company will grow an enhanced network of doctor and patient connection, strengthen the telemedicine sector, and oversee expansion strategies for Tree of Knowledge facilities and programs, throughout a matrix of medical clinics. Prihar is known for his strategic vision and execution to bolster growth for start-ups, using innovation and mitigating risk, while consistently preserving a keen patient-centric focus.

"This is not only a meaningful progression for me within the health industry, but it's at an exciting time of opportunity in North America and globally, for expanding the conventional clinical model to an advanced stage where patient-care and education are integral to the relationship with physicians and other health providers," said Prihar, newly-appointed President and Board Member, Tree of Knowledge International. "We are anchoring solid roots as we leap forward into new territory with Medical Cannabis; the prospects are immense, requiring astute management."

Bringing comprehensive and advanced industry knowledge to the organization, with the critical lens of CPA and CA designations, Mr. Prihar's experience empowers management with an intimate understanding of the dynamics that create a platform for highly successful interactions between provider and recipient. In the mobilization of an intensive training strategy, physicians and patients will be educated on the benefits of Medical Cannabis, and how the best practices can impact each practitioner, practice, and their patients, in preparation for exponential growth within the broad network of clinics connected to Tree of Knowledge.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Gary to our team, and we do so with great enthusiasm and a deep respect for his trajectory within the health industry to date," stated Jean Paul Gaillard, Chief Executive Officer, Tree of Knowledge International. "He brings a strong understanding of the clinic, doctor, and patient relationship, which will serve to accelerate the execution of our business plan to introduce patients and doctors to our best-practices education, research for specialty-targeted formulation, and the delivery methods that our medical team have developed. With his credible track record, we believe he is the ideal fit, to fulfill our vision for success, to support an evolution of high-paced growth."

Prior to being appointed as President and Board Member, Gary Prihar's track record shows a legacy of commitment to strategic growth, with hallmarks of industry leadership and collaboration, including the following highlights:

Serving as President, CFO & Co-Founder of Viva Care Medical Group, started in 2009, with successful expansion to six medical clinic locations within the Jack Nathan Health clinic network, four independent clinics outside the network, and five pharmacies.





Building Viva Care Medical Group, within its first decade of operation, as the largest clinic operating partner with Jack Nathan Health in Canada, serving more than 260,000 patients. These will now be part of Tree of Knowledge's national expansion program.





Coordinating a strategic merger with Tasly International, a prominent billion-dollar pharmaceutical company, and deploying an in-house Telehealth platform, positioning the company to be a strong industry leader in Canada. As part of this, Mr. Prihar's strategies included the implementation of successful referral-based programs, which resulted in a 43 percent boost in revenue, leading the organization to be awarded City of Surrey's best mid-sized business in 2015.

Mr. Prihar currently serves as Board Advisor & Director Nimbus and Nimbus Rx, implementing his strategic vision and the Medical Cannabis Telehealth Platform, with an aim to take the company public. Other noteworthy accomplishments include: leading numerous financial accounting and management projects, producing monthly, quarterly, year-end financials, trending reports and forecasts. He has also contributed by reviewing and strengthening control systems and accounting policies, implementing changes and training personnel. Leading the preparation of the annual operating and capital budgets, Mr. Prihar was also a Project Lead on Financial and Manufacturing ERP Conversions, and was heavily involved in various acquisitions.

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

With its head office in Toronto, and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOK currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and China. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOK's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

For further information please visit: www.tok.ca

Or contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

Michael Caridi, Chairman

Tel: +1 (917) 295-1374

Michael@tok.ca

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the benefits to be received from completing the Offer, the future operations of TOKI as combined with Asterion and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the combined TOK/Asterion company and the future plans and objectives of TOK, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from TOK's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by TOKI with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of TOK. As a result, TOKI cannot guarantee that the Offer will be completed and that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and TOKI will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44172