Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Change of Name of Administrator and Company Secretary 18-Apr-2019 / 12:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 April 2019 ************* Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Change of Name of Administrator and Company Secretary The Board of the Company announces that, following the acquisition by the Apex Group of the Ipes Group, the name of the Company's Administrator and Company Secretary has been changed to Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited. The change of name is with effect from 18 April 2019. The registered office of the Company remains unchanged. Enquiries: ********** Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Dave Taylor T: +44 1481 735879 E: dave.taylor@apexfs.com Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 8255 EQS News ID: 801725 End of Announcement EQS News Service

