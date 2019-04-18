Business Reporter: How Enterprises Can Win With AI

LONDON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dessa is an AI company that enables the transformation of enterprises with technology and artificial intelligence. Business Reporter interviewed Stephen Prion, co - founder and co - CEO at Dessa, to find out the mechanisms behind the company's success with implementing AI into organisations.

Dessa's overarching mission is to help large enterprises scale AI and create impactful business value. Many of these companies, however, only have a few systems in production. Dessa can help enterprises solve these issues along with the other obstacles that entail scaling AI.

The innovative allure of AI may appeal to many enterprises for a plethora of reasons. Stephen highlights the integral nature of using AI as a tool to solve a problem, as opposed to adopting it for aesthetic value. For example, Dessa created an attrition model for a bank to resolve an issue with customers leaving the bank. On a granular scale, the model made predictions on who might leave, and certain ways to incentivise these parties. By implementing these innovations, organisations can work more efficiently and effectively.

Click here to watch Stephen outlining the powerful innovation of AI.

