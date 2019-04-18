USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) and Gebr. Knauf KG ("Knauf") today announced that all required regulatory approvals and clearances needed to close the previously announced acquisition of USG by Knauf have been received. Due to the national holidays in Germany on April 19 and April 22, it is expected that the merger will close on April 24, 2019, pending customary closing requirements.

USG stockholders at the effective time of the merger will receive $43.50 in cash, without interest and subject to tax withholding as applicable. The closing consideration is in addition to the special dividend of $0.50 per share of USG common stock that was previously paid on October 2, 2018 to holders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2018.

About USG Corporation

USG Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of building products and innovative solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, USG serves construction markets around the world through its Gypsum, Performance Materials, Ceilings, and USG Boral divisions. Its wall, ceiling, flooring, sheathing and roofing products provide the solutions that enable customers to build the outstanding spaces where people live, work and play. Its USG Boral Building Products joint venture is a leading plasterboard and ceilings producer across Asia, Australasia and the Middle East. For additional information, visit www.usg.com.

About Knauf

Gebr. Knauf KG is the ultimate parent company of the German based Knauf Group. Knauf is a leading manufacturer of building materials operating more than 220 factories worldwide. In 2018, Knauf generated revenue more than $8 billion and employed more than 28,000 people.

